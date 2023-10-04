Ricciardo comeback decision 'MADE' as Piastri sends warning and F1 value rises – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 4 October 2023 00:27

Daniel Ricciardo is not yet fit enough to return for AlphaTauri at the Qatar Grand Prix, meaning Liam Lawson will again step in this weekend.

Piastri sends WARNING to McLaren over Norris

Oscar Piastri has stressed the importance of fair play over McLaren's upgrade packages but dismissed concerns Lando Norris may be prioritised for them.

F1 value RISES after Apple interest in race rights

The market value of Formula 1 jumped up last week after reports of Apple getting involved in the sport's broadcasting rights.

Former F1 driver shocked by Red Bull's Perez decision

Former Formula 1 driver Christijan Albers has revealed his surprise that Sergio Perez has been able to retain his Red Bull seat despite the team's ruthless streak.

F1 team boss names the ‘most impressive’ part of Red Bull dominance

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has credited Max Verstappen as the 'most impressive' factor in Red Bull’s recent dominance, citing his lack of race mistakes as 'mega'.

