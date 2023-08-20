Horner reveals Red Bull secret as McLaren start LEGAL PROCEEDINGS and ex-team boss admits female driver REGRET – GPFans F1 Recap
Christian Horner has insisted complacency will not creep in Red Bull despite their sheer dominance at the top of Formula 1 this year.
McLaren commence LEGAL proceedings over driver's surprise departure
McLaren and Arrow McLaren have filed joint lawsuits against IndyCar driver Alex Palou, according to the latest reports.
Legendary F1 team boss says biggest REGRET is no female driver
Former Formula 1 team principal Eddie Jordan has openly shared his 'one regret' in the sport, expressing disappointment at the absence of a 'top-class' female driver in F1.
Sky pundit names surprise team who could QUIT F1
Sky Formula 1 pundit Karun Chandhok has voiced his concern about Alpine, suggesting they are following a similar unfortunate fate as Toyota in F1.
Austin GP chief admits FRUSTRATION with other US races
The new Grand Prix races in Miami and Las Vegas might have cast a shadow over the United States Grand Prix in Austin, but the Circuit of the Americas remains steadfast in its approach.
