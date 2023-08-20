close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX
Horner reveals Red Bull secret as McLaren start LEGAL PROCEEDINGS and ex-team boss admits female driver REGRET – GPFans F1 Recap

Horner reveals Red Bull secret as McLaren start LEGAL PROCEEDINGS and ex-team boss admits female driver REGRET – GPFans F1 Recap

F1 News

Horner reveals Red Bull secret as McLaren start LEGAL PROCEEDINGS and ex-team boss admits female driver REGRET – GPFans F1 Recap

Horner reveals Red Bull secret as McLaren start LEGAL PROCEEDINGS and ex-team boss admits female driver REGRET – GPFans F1 Recap

Christian Horner has insisted complacency will not creep in Red Bull despite their sheer dominance at the top of Formula 1 this year.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren commence LEGAL proceedings over driver's surprise departure

McLaren and Arrow McLaren have filed joint lawsuits against IndyCar driver Alex Palou, according to the latest reports.

➡️ READ MORE

Legendary F1 team boss says biggest REGRET is no female driver

Former Formula 1 team principal Eddie Jordan has openly shared his 'one regret' in the sport, expressing disappointment at the absence of a 'top-class' female driver in F1.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky pundit names surprise team who could QUIT F1

Sky Formula 1 pundit Karun Chandhok has voiced his concern about Alpine, suggesting they are following a similar unfortunate fate as Toyota in F1.

➡️ READ MORE

Austin GP chief admits FRUSTRATION with other US races

The new Grand Prix races in Miami and Las Vegas might have cast a shadow over the United States Grand Prix in Austin, but the Circuit of the Americas remains steadfast in its approach.

➡️ READ MORE

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x