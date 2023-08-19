McLaren commence LEGAL proceedings over driver's surprise departure

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 19 August 2023

McLaren and Arrow McLaren have filed joint lawsuits against IndyCar driver Alex Palou, according to the latest reports.

The Indianapolis Star have reported that both McLaren Racing Limited and McLaren Indy LLC have jointly sued Palou and his racing entity ALPA Racing USA LLC in a UK commercial court.

The news comes after McLaren CEO Zak Brown confirmed last week that Palou, who is also currently a reserve driver for the F1 outfit, will not be racing for them in 2024.

Brown has since issued a statement on the ongoing matter and is hopeful that the legal system will clear up any ongoing issues.

“We made a significant investment in Alex Palou, looking forward to racing with him in 2024," he said (via The Race).

“We’re placing our trust in the legal system to resolve this matter and will keep our comments at that. As a team, we’re turning our focus to the final races this season and on our plans for 2024, which we’ll announce once we’re ready.”

The IndyStar report has stated that McLaren's actions are a 'Part 7 filing' - something that is used to claim for money only.

Brown's disappointment with Palou

Alex Palou will no longer be driving for McLaren in 2024

In a letter sent to Arrow McLaren Racing employees last week, Brown made his feelings clear on the news that Palou would no longer be racing for McLaren.

"Palou has no intention of honoring [sic] his contract with Arrow McLaren for the 2024 season and beyond," he said (via the Associated Press).

"This is incredibly disappointing, considering the commitment he made with us directly and publicly, and the significant investment we have put into him based on that commitment.

"We have dedicated a lot of time, money, and resources in preparing to welcome Alex into our team because we believed in him, and we were looking forward to achieving IndyCar victories with him."

