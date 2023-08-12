McLaren star TEARS UP contract to remain with team in 2024

Luis Raya

Saturday 12 August 2023 21:12

Zak Brown, McLaren's CEO, has informed his IndyCar staff that Alex Palou will not be racing with them in 2024, as stipulated in his contract.

Palou, the 2021 IndyCar champion and current championship leader with Chip Ganassi Racing, has chosen to unilaterally terminate the contract he had with McLaren until 2024.

This is the second contractual controversy Palou faces in a year, as last season he signed with McLaren instead of renewing with Ganassi, though eventually all three parties reached an agreement. The Spaniard continued racing in IndyCar with Ganassi, while juggling the role of McLaren's third F1 driver.

Palou signed to race in the American championship with Arrows McLaren in 2024, although it now appears he has changed his mind.

"Palou has no intention of honoring his contract with Arrow McLaren for the 2024 season and beyond," Brown wrote in a letter. "This is incredibly disappointing, considering the commitment he made with us directly and publicly, and the significant investment we have put into him based on that commitment.

"We have dedicated a lot of time, money, and resources in preparing to welcome Alex into our team because we believed in him, and we were looking forward to achieving IndyCar victories with him."

After last year's dispute, Brown expressed disappointment with Palou, who secured a position in McLaren's IndyCar team for the upcoming season, along with a significant role within the Formula 1 structure with prospects of switching formats.

Formula 1 remains ever-present in Palou's thoughts

Palou's future has taken a turn, and his most logical options are continuing with Ganassi or securing a Formula 1 seat, although the latter is considerably more complex.

Over the past few months, Palou has been linked to teams like Williams and AlphaTauri, although nothing has been made official, and his opportunities appear to be fading over time.

In addition to his split from McLaren, Palou has also ended his contract with his management agency, "Monaco Increment Management", the company that guided him through last year's controversy.

"Together, we had built a relationship that we believed went beyond any contractual obligations and culminated in winning the 2021 Indycar championship and charting a path towards F1 opportunities. Life goes on, and we wish Alex all the best for his future endeavors", the company said in an official statement.

Palou would once again be linked to Roger Yasukawa, who played a crucial role in his entry into IndyCar and holds strong ties with Honda, according to IndyStar. While it seems like he has his second championship in his hands on the track, off the track, the future of the Spaniard is more uncertain.

