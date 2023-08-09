McLaren end 12-YEAR relationship with former F1 rivals

Joe Ellis

Wednesday 9 August 2023 08:27 - Updated: 10:48

McLaren has finally left the Toyota Gazoo Racing wind tunnel in Europe with its own facility ready to use.

The Woking team has been shipping parts all the way to Cologne to use the Japanese manufacturer's wind tunnel for more than a decade.

But the McLaren Technology Centre has received a significant upgrade recently and the team can now do everything in-house.

McLaren first started using the Toyota facility in 2011, two years after the Japanese company suddenly left F1.

READ MORE: Norris drops McLaren BOMBSHELL with surprise future admission

Stella: A vital role

"Toyota Europe's wind tunnel and facilities have played a vital role in the development of McLaren single-seaters over the past 12 years," McLaren team principal Andrea Stella, as quoted by Motorsport.com.

"The cars we have developed in these facilities will have won 14 Grands Prix and achieved 29 other podiums between 2011 and 2013."

Toyota is a hugely successful car manufacturer in motorsport,but left F1 at the end of 2009, allowing McLaren to use its wind tunnel in Europe

"We have established a good working relationship between the McLaren team and site personnel.

"Now that we are moving towards commissioning our own wind tunnel, which offers significant gains and aligns with the new structure being built within the team, we would like to acknowledge the work that has been done in the TGR-E wind tunnel which has been instrumental in the progress of the stable in the past."

READ MORE: McLaren drivers continue war of words over THONG-GATE

The door is not closed

"Our doors remain open to McLaren," said Rob Leupen, managing director of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe.

“We wish them well with their new wind tunnel and, although this changes the services required from TGR-E and the frequency with which McLaren engineers are likely to come to Cologne, we have an open dialogue and are playing a constructive role in the process of integrating their new wind tunnel for the development program."

Toyota is the reigning world champions in the World Endurance Championship and helped Kalle Rovanpera to the World Rally Championship in 2022.

The Japanese company also has a manufacturer presence in the British Touring Car Championship and NASCAR but it does not intend to enter F1 any time soon.

READ MORE: F1 Team Principals: Who are the men in charge in 2023?