McLaren drivers continue war of words over THONG-GATE

Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri fired more shots at Lando Norris in their escalating battle over flips-flops, with a teasing tweet insisting he’ll be prepared for next time.

Norris started the war of words over the Belgian Grand Prix weekend while the two were filming a segment for the McLaren team’s social media. Piastri mentioned shoe thongs, to which Norris replied, “What the hell are shoe thongs?”

Even after explaining, Norris continued to push Piastri’s buttons by saying, “I don’t know of any other thongs. You’re really confusing people here. They’re picturing you in a thong right now.”

While the rest of the world considers a thong to be underwear, Australians use the term for flip-flops because of the V-shaped design of the toe separator.

Norris taunts Piastri

“That’s why I specified the shoe.” Piastri implored.

Norris couldn’t resist a final pop at the man who finished P2 in the Belgian sprint race last weekend.

“No one knows what a shoe thong is mate. They’re picturing you...Like you pop up, in a thong! With thongs over your feet!”

Piastri broke down laughing, leaving Norris to raise his eyebrows and say, “Interesting.”

Since then, the war of words has continued on X.

I’m prepared for next time 👍 pic.twitter.com/w2IyH9cSmi — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) August 4, 2023

With Norris yet to respond, Thong-Gate looks as though it will continue throughout the summer break.

