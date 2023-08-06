Norris drops McLaren BOMBSHELL with surprise future admission

Dan Davis

Lando Norris has admitted he once weighed up leaving McLaren before changing his mind and committing his future to the team.

Norris is still waiting for his first race win but holds eight career podiums to his name, and looks set to benefit from the Woking-based side's upgrades this year.

Having missed key development targets over the winter, McLaren endured a horror start to the season and failed to score a single point over the first two races.

But, courtesy of the raft of changes that have boosted them back into contention, Norris and Oscar Piastri are now able to challenge at the front of the grid.

Unsurprisingly, Norris is delighted with the turnaround but has openly conceded he pondered moving on to a rival team, with Red Bull reportedly interested.

Norris clinched a second consecutive podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Norris: 'Do I stick it out?'

"In the back of my mind, there's that impatient game of, 'do I stick it out for another few years, or is it time to look at something different?'" he said.

"But the more we achieve things as we have done over the past few weeks, the more I'm very confident with the decision I made to stay until 2025, and the more confident I am that we can achieve our goals together in the future."

Norris signed a four-year contract with McLaren at the start of 2022, committing his future with the heavyweight team until the end of 2025.

He claimed second-place finishes in straight races at Silverstone and Budapest.

Currently, he is currently eighth in the drivers' championship.

