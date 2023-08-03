Verstappen and Norris blow off steam with GLOBAL celebrity DJ

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 3 August 2023 23:12

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen have shared a helicopter ride to the Tomorrowland festival as they began their summer break by paying a visit to mutual friend Martin Garrix.

The McLaren and Red Bull drivers let off steam at the festival in Belgium after the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, in which Verstappen took P1 and Norris managed P7.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris visit Tomorrowland

The pair are known to socialise off the grid, especially with mutual friend Garrix. Earlier this year, the DJ and Norris spent time together in New York ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Martin Garrix and Lando Norris hung out in New York City

This time, however, it was a trip to a music festival where Garrix was performing that helped the drivers relax after an intense few weeks of racing.

Norris shared a photo on Instagram of the event, writing: “P7 after a mega final stint! And some good points. Not an easy weekend but good way to end the first half. Now to enjoy a couple weeks off.”

Verstappen also shared the experience on social media, writing on Twitter: “Simply lovely start to the summer break. Thanks @MartinGarrix.”

