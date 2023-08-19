Sky pundit names surprise team who could QUIT F1

Anna Malyon

Sky Formula 1 pundit Karun Chandok has voiced his concern about Alpine, suggesting they are following a similar unfortunate fate as Toyota in F1.

Alpine currently sit sixth in the constructors’ championship suffering a series of unfortunate results, suffering a double DNF earlier this season at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Chandok has revealed fears that the team's behind-the-scenes dealing, from their personnel choices to their business focus, could see them slide off the grid in the coming years.

"The reality is that they are the sixth best team on the grid with the sixth fastest car, but they are the third largest global brand in the automotive world,” said the former driver. "Your results are not good enough. My concern is if they are going to continue with managers who come from outside the world of motorsport and F1.

"The same thing happened to Toyota 20 years ago. They are going down a path where they can throw in the towel with Formula 1 or they are going down a corporate path that I am convinced is not going to work."

History Repeating Itself?

The Japanese manufacturer, Toyota first made their F1 debut in 2002 and competed for eight consecutive seasons, having the likes of Allan McNish and Ralf Schumacher driving for them.

However, following a string of disappointing results and inability to achieve their intended goals, the team eventually made the decision to withdraw from F1.

In response to Alpine’s underwhelming performances, CEO Luca de Meo made changes within the team, which included parting ways with chief executive Laurent Rossi and subsequently team principal Otmar Szafnauer.

Yet Chandok remains sceptical about the effectiveness of these changes, viewing them as an indication of lack of direction within the Alpine team.

“Three great figures have left," he added. "Alan Permane had been there for more than 33 years and Pat Fry seems to have left on his own, no one has thrown him out. He is a great signing for Williams and at Alpine I think there is a lack of direction.”

"For me, they have fired important people in the operational aspect and from within the track, so I think you already know where your problems are."

The second half of the 2023 F1 season holds the key to Alpine’s potential improvement, but one undeniable fact is they must begin scoring points; failure to do so could lead to an impending departure.

