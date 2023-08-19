Horner reveals SECRET to Red Bull's continued dominance

Dan Davis

Christian Horner has insisted complacency will not creep in Red Bull despite their sheer dominance at the top of Formula 1 this year.

World champion Max Verstappen romped home to his eighth consecutive victory at the Belgian Grand Prix ahead of the summer break, extending his team's sensational clean sweep across all 12 races to date - a new record.

Indeed, Red Bull have won the last 13 grands prix, with their combination of Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez often proving untouchable.

Team principal Horner, however, is remaining firmly level-headed and expects an identical approach from the rest of the Milton Keynes team.

"I don't think so," he said when asked whether complacency could set in. "I think we're very much taking it one race at a time, one session at a time. And I think you have to focus like that.

"Nobody's allowing their mind to drift and I think that it's a long, long championship.

"There's a lot going on behind the scenes with Red Bull Powertrains, as that's gearing up as well in the background in Milton Keynes, with 2026 not being all that far away now. So, plenty to keep people focused on."

