Horner in DISBELIEF at Perez's wild behaviour on night out

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 16 August 2023 20:57

Christian Horner has called Sergio Perez out for some wild behaviour in his Red Bull car, after the Formula 1 team released a sensational promotional video for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

As a new addition to the calendar, the penultimate race of the year will see the F1 grid head to the streets of 'Sin City'.

Known for its crazy nights and raucous behaviour, much of the excitement around the race is being generated simply by virtue of its location – regardless of the track layout.

And after Red Bull released their latest promotional video for the upcoming night race, they certainly lived up to the expectations of a chaotic weekend at the strip.

Horner and Perez stars of the show

Centred around a wild 24 hours in Las Vegas, Perez and Horner attempt to piece together the remnants of the Mexican's antics as he raced through the city and beyond while behind the wheel of his RB19.

Over the course of a single awkward elevator ride, the Red Bull team principal grills his driver over what exactly he got up to during the previous day and night.

As the trailer progresses, the audience discover that Perez had teamed up with Trophy Truck driver Bryce Menzies for a thrilling race in the Nevada desert; agreeing to do so after winning at the roulette table.

The 33-year-old drove his RB19 through a casino before beating Menzies in a plume of sand that called for a photo-finish.

Confessing his behaviour to Horner, the team principal then assumed that Checo innocently returned the car, causing Perez to confess the next mischievous act he found himself caught up in.

Yet this time it was not entirely his fault, as magician Mat Franco decided to stun an onlooking audience by transporting the F1 car on top of the roof of the Caesars Palace hotel.

After Horner realised what had happened, he ensured Perez that he was not mad, so long as he could 'work out how to get it down'.

The trailer, which you can watch here, makes for some sensational viewing. If the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is half as exciting as Red Bull's stunt, the fans will certainly have plenty to look forward to.

