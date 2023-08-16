F1 News Today: Massive team could QUIT as TWO world championships considered and Las Vegas GP left in 'hectic' plans

Dan Ripley

Wednesday 16 August 2023 05:57

Karun Chandhok has analysed the tough moment that Alpine is going through and believes that it could leave F1 just like Toyota did.

Croft marks sensational F1 plan to run TWO world championships

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has revealed what he would change about F1 sprint weekends.

Las Vegas F1 track in 'VERY HECTIC' schedule to be completed in time

Crews are working "around the clock" to have the paddock ready for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled from November 16 to 18.

Ferrari boss reveals ongoing Hamilton TALKS amid Mercedes star's uncertain future

Frederic Vasseur has revealed how he still keeps in close contact with Lewis Hamilton in a relationship that has spanned over much of the Brit's career.

Verstappen reveals STRIKING new F1 design for upcoming Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen is keeping it Dutch with a new helmet design as he bids to win his home race next weekend.

