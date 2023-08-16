Perez SAVAGED by F1 chief with brutal Verstappen claim

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 16 August 2023 07:42

McLaren boss Zak Brown has claimed that the Formula 1 championship would be 'wide open' if Sergio Perez was driving both Red Bull cars this season.

Max Verstappen has won a staggering 10 out of a possible 12 races so far, with team-mate Perez claiming the only other two wins that have evaded the Dutchman – in Jeddah and Baku.

Despite Red Bull having such a commanding lead this season, Brown is adamant that this is solely down to Verstappen's brilliance.

Brown: F1 would be wide open without Verstappen

Max Verstappen has been in a league of his own in the RB19 this season

"As much as Red Bull's killing everyone right now... it's really Max is killing everyone right now," he told ESPN. "That Max, Red Bull combination is just unbeatable at the moment and Max and the team isn't making any mistakes.

"If they had two Sergios in the car, with all due respect, this championship would kind of be wide open. So you've got something pretty special going on with Max and Red Bull.”

"If you take Max out of it and take everyone who's finished second this year and give them a win, it would be a pretty competitive, exciting championship," he added.

"We've had a second, Aston's had a second, Ferrari's had a second, Mercedes has had a second, Sergio's had a second. You would have five teams that would have won a race this year.

"As soon as we all catch up to Red Bull I think that's going to be the state of play for Formula 1."

