Mercedes chief Wolff reveals 'TERMINATION' during 2021 Hamilton and Verstappen clash

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 15 August 2023 12:27

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed that he 'terminated' the headphones he was using during the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided on track.

No matter which side of the Hamilton vs Verstappen fence you sit on, there is no denying that the 2021 season was full of controversy.

Although Abu Dhabi stole the show during the year's grand finale, the previous race in Jeddah was also packed full of contentious moments.

READ MORE: Hamilton and Alonso ranked BOTTOM by fellow F1 drivers

There was none more so, however, than on lap 37. After being told to give a place back to Hamilton, Verstappen slowed down ahead of his title rival in a move that saw the pair collide.

Hamilton took to team radio to claim that the Dutchman had 'brake tested' him, while Red Bull claimed that they were attempting to cede position to the Mercedes driver.

Wolff: I terminated my headphones

Toto Wolff has not been known to hide his emotions during races

Yet in all the uproar, one iconic camera shot appeared as Wolff was seen to be apoplectic with rage, screaming at his monitor while hurling his headphones onto the desk.

The Austrian is no stranger when it comes to the mistreatment of his headset, but in a recent Q&A on TikTok, the 51-year-old admitted that he may have gone one step further than usual in Saudi Arabia.

When asked how many headphones he has broken, Wolff replied: "I've broken a few [sets of headphones], but the only one I really terminated was in Saudi Arabia 2021."

The Mercedes chief has had a far more sedate year in 2023 compared to 2021, largely due to the lack of competition between the Silver Arrows and Red Bull.

Verstappen finds himself 166 points clear of Hamilton in the driver standings, while Red Bull are a staggering 256 points ahead of Mercedes in the constructors' championship.

READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group