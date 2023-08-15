Former F1 driver reveals HUGE team could LEAVE the sport

Luis Raya

Tuesday 15 August 2023 21:26 - Updated: 21:26

Karun Chandhok has analysed the tough moment that Alpine is going through and believes that it could leave F1 just like Toyota did.

Alpine confirmed at the Belgian Grand Prix the departure of its team principal, Otmar Szafnauer, its technical director, Pat Fry, and its sporting director, Alan Permane, leading the team to face a significant internal overhaul.

After several years away from Formula 1, Renault returned to the sport in 2016 with substantial long-term ambitions. The Enstone-based team was rebranded as Alpine for the 2021 season to promote its road car brand.

The name change brought about significant changes, but success has been elusive. As of today, Alpine stands as the sixth team on the grid. Chandhok is concerned that Alpine might exit Formula 1 soon due to the substantial effort and investment made, which has not translated into much success on track.

Alpine and Toyota, two prominent brands that haven't managed to achieve success

“The reality is that they are the sixth best team on the grid with the sixth fastest car, but they are the third largest global brand in the automotive world. Your results are not good enough. My concern is if they are going to continue with managers who come from outside the world of motorsport and Formula 1”, said Chandhok in an interview with Sky Sports.

“If you look at the people who are in some departments of Enstone, they have been signed up from the road car division. Perhaps now you are asking the question that the Renault corporation The same thing happened to Toyota 20 years ago. They are going down a path where they can throw in the towel with Formula 1 or they are going down a corporate path that I am convinced is not going to work.”

New signings at Alpine

Alpine has already begun its restructuring process, and some significant figures have already joined the team. Matt Harman will replace Pat Fry in the technical area, and additional names are yet to be confirmed.

“Three great figures have left. Alan Permane had been there for more than 33 years and Pat Fry seems to have left on his own, no one has thrown him out. He is a great signing for Williams and at Alpine I think there is a lack of direction For me, they have fired important people in the operational aspect and from within the track, So I think you already know where your problems are“, added Chandhok.

