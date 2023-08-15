Verstappen reveals STRIKING new F1 design for upcoming Dutch Grand Prix

Neil Goulding

Max Verstappen is keeping it Dutch with a new helmet design as he bids to win his home race next weekend.

The two-time world champion is flying high at the top of the driver standings at the halfway stage this season.

And the Dutchman, who is a staggering 125 points ahead of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, can’t wait to try and shine in front of his army of loyal fans at the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix.

To mark the occasion, Verstappen revealed a new helmet design that he will be wearing while racing around the track later this month.

“Hi everyone, as you can see, Dutch flag [on the table], probably means something related to Zandvoort," he said in a video published on social media. "We are having a new helmet again. You can see, it’s pretty Dutch, surprise!

“So this time we’re going more with the [Dutch] flag. So of course on the top we have the full flag within the lion logo.

“But then of course on the side, one side is blue the other side is red – and of course you can see it all comes together at the back."

Verstappen's new look

“I think it’s a great end result," added Verstappen. "I hope it will look good on track as well, I hope that you [the fans] like it as well.

“And of course, if you want to get my mini [scale model] helmets, you can get them on Verstappen.com.”

And the 25-year-old, who is gunning for a third successive world title this season, accompanied the video with the caption: “My upcoming home race of course calls for a special Dutch Grand Prix helmet design. See you in Zandvoort.”

