Verstappen reveals STRIKING new F1 design for upcoming Dutch Grand Prix
F1 News
Verstappen reveals STRIKING new F1 design for upcoming Dutch Grand Prix
Max Verstappen is keeping it Dutch with a new helmet design as he bids to win his home race next weekend.
The two-time world champion is flying high at the top of the driver standings at the halfway stage this season.
And the Dutchman, who is a staggering 125 points ahead of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, can’t wait to try and shine in front of his army of loyal fans at the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix.
READ MORE: Hamilton and Alonso ranked BOTTOM by fellow F1 drivers
To mark the occasion, Verstappen revealed a new helmet design that he will be wearing while racing around the track later this month.
“Hi everyone, as you can see, Dutch flag [on the table], probably means something related to Zandvoort," he said in a video published on social media. "We are having a new helmet again. You can see, it’s pretty Dutch, surprise!
“So this time we’re going more with the [Dutch] flag. So of course on the top we have the full flag within the lion logo.
“But then of course on the side, one side is blue the other side is red – and of course you can see it all comes together at the back."
Verstappen's new look
My upcoming home race of course calls for a special Dutch Grand Prix helmet design ✍🇳🇱 See you in Zandvoort 🦁— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 15, 2023
You can get your scale model helmets now on https://t.co/46lRXQtA7q pic.twitter.com/BPsMpLDeMf
“I think it’s a great end result," added Verstappen. "I hope it will look good on track as well, I hope that you [the fans] like it as well.
“And of course, if you want to get my mini [scale model] helmets, you can get them on Verstappen.com.”
And the 25-year-old, who is gunning for a third successive world title this season, accompanied the video with the caption: “My upcoming home race of course calls for a special Dutch Grand Prix helmet design. See you in Zandvoort.”
READ MORE: F1 Team Principals: Who are the men in charge in 2023?