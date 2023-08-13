Red Bull SNUB Perez and Ricciardo as Marko drops driver hint and McLaren star RIPS UP contract – GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed there that Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo aren't the only candidates to partner Max Verstappen in 2025, admitting there is "a lot of interest" in the seat.
Marko hints at driver's Red Bull future as rival teams plan swoop
Red Bull’s Helmut Marko has hinted Yuki Tsunoda’s future continues to lie with AlphaTauri despite rumours of a potential move to a rival team.
McLaren star TEARS UP contract to remain with team in 2024
Zak Brown, McLaren's CEO, has informed his IndyCar staff that Alex Palou will not be racing with them in 2024, as stipulated in his contract.
Mercedes star reveals family ties led him to MAJOR F1 decision
George Russell has revealed that he chose the number 63 for his Formula 1 car, due to his brother opting for the same digits back when he was go-karting as a kid.
Two killed at Nurburgring ahead of Ocon's record attempt
Two men were killed in a crash at the Nurburgring on Wednesday ahead of Formula 1 star Esteban Ocon's bold attempt to break the track record in a brand-new Alpine sports car.
