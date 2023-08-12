Two killed at Nurburgring ahead of Ocon's record attempt

Jay Winter

Saturday 12 August 2023 15:57

Two men were killed in a crash at the Nurburgring on Wednesday ahead of Formula 1 star Esteban Ocon's bold attempt to break the track record in a brand-new Alpine sports car.

The victims were two Luxembourg-based Goodyear employees who were engaged in a tyre test. The collision occurred at the fast-paced Tiergarten section. Both occupants of the Porsche involved in the incident were tragically killed.

In a statement from the Nurburgring circuit given to GPFans, a spokesperson said: "In the course of commercial tests at the Nurburgring, the so-called industrial pool, a serious accident occurred on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in which two people lost their lives.

"A vehicle taking part in the tests had a single-car accident in the Tiergarten section of the track. Although rescue measures were initiated immediately, both occupants died.

"As part of the so-called industry pool, companies and manufacturers from the automotive and supplier industry test their vehicles and products at the Nürburgring.

"During the test drives at the Nürburgring, the participating companies only have experienced, professional test drivers who have exceptional vehicle control right up to the limits and very good track knowledge of the Nürburgring Nordschleife."

One of the deceased has been identified as Christan Franck, a 39-year-old test driver and racer. The identity of the second individual has not been disclosed publicly.

The German circuit cancelled all of Wednesday's tourist drivers following the incident.

Esteban Ocon will be attempting to set a record at the Nurburgring in the F1 break in October when he takes on the iconic Nordschleife. According to L'Equipe, several witnesses have recently spotted a "mystery" Alpine A110.

The Frenchman looks set to seize the opportunity after the Qatar Grand Prix, attempting to be the time record of 7'09''300, achieved by the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS driven by Jorg Bergmeister.

