Marko hints at driver's Red Bull future as rival teams plan swoop

Saturday 12 August 2023 18:57

Red Bull’s Helmut Marko has hinted Yuki Tsunoda’s future continues to lie with AlphaTauri despite rumours of a potential move to a rival team.

The Japanese driver’s contract expires at the end of the season, with a lot of speculation about his future after his former teammate’s abrupt replacement.

Nyck de Vries was unexpectedly replaced by paddock favourite Daniel Ricciardo after just ten races, showing Red Bull's lack of patience.

However, Marko has shed light on Tsunoda’s future, suggesting the 23-year-old will remain at the Red Bull sister team.

"Of course, that depends on the further results," he said speaking to Austrian outlet Kleine Zeitung. "But there are already discussions with our partner Honda. You can assume that it will happen if you take this year's performances."

"He is originally from our school and in Formula 1 he is doing very well. We're very happy to see him succeeding. But talking about the future, we still have three years to go.”

"It's too early for us to say what will happen. I don't think it's the time to talk about this. But we're hoping that he will become a candidate. But it's up to the team to make the final decision."

Potential Move for Tsunoda?

Tsunoda has had an impressive start to the season, creeping into the top ten despite not having a hugely competitive car.

Marko also mentioned Red Bull’s current partnership with Japanese engine manufacturer, Honda, with Tsunoda having close links with the supplier.

However, with Honda preparing to move to Aston Martin in the 2026 season, rumours have circulated in the paddock suggesting Tsunoda will move to the British team.

Honda racing President Koji Watanabe has admitted he has kept an eye on the Japanese driver with the desire to bring him to Aston Martin in 2026.

Although 2026 is a distant thought, with Tsunoda's consistent performances the prospect of him joining the Silverstone-based team, to strengthen Japanese connections, becomes increasingly plausible.

