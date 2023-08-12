NEWS ALERT: Hamilton shares HEARTWARMING pic as Mercedes unveil 2024 plans and Sky F1 pundit CONTROVERSIAL on female drivers – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Saturday 12 August 2023 00:27

Lewis Hamilton has taken to social media to share an adorable picture of his dog, Roscoe, after Red Bull team principal Christian Horner announced the tragic death of their family pet during the summer break.

Mercedes chiefs unveil 2024 W15 plans and KEY Hamilton season target

Mercedes are gearing up for a pivotal phase after the summer break, with chief technical officer Mike Elliot and technical director James Allison revealing their 2024 strategic blueprint, which requires Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to bring their A-game.

Sky F1 pundit gives controversial view on female motorsport drivers

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has a bold perspective on the advancement of women into motorsports, claiming it is 'not important' to her.

Verstappen reveals 'middle of the grid' CONCERNS during F1 break

Max Verstappen was left perplexed after he found himself sitting in the middle of the grid following a comical ‘Youngest to Oldest’ quiz challenge among all of the drivers.

Hulkenberg BLAMES climate change for F1 popularity DECLINE

Nico Hulkenberg believes that Formula 1 is no longer as popular in his home country of Germany due to the impact of climate change.

