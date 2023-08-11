Verstappen reveals 'middle of the grid' CONCERNS during F1 break

Neil Goulding

Friday 11 August 2023

Max Verstappen was left perplexed after he found himself sitting in the middle of the grid following a comical ‘Youngest to Oldest’ quiz challenge among all of the drivers.

The two-time world champion and his fellow racers were tasked with the tricky task of placing the grid in order of youngest to oldest in just two minutes.

The results left the 25-year-old Dutchman unhappy, as he was far further down the grid than his customary pole position.

“I’m the ninth youngest, oh my god,” joked Verstappen, speaking on the Formula 1 YouTube channel. “I’m like in the middle of the grid now.”

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, 22, is the youngest driver on the circuit, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso – also a two-time world champion - is officially the oldest driver on the circuit at 42 years old.

Alonso's team-mate Lance Stroll, McLaren’s Lando Norris and Mercedes’ George Russell finished as joint quiz winners with 12 points, while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton didn’t even earn himself a top 10 place for his guesses, admitting 'this [quiz] is really hard!'

But it was Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas, the fourth oldest driver on the circuit, who finished last with just four points.

The correct list of ‘youngest to oldest’ was Piastri, Logan Sargeant, Yuki Tsunoda, Norris, Zhou Guanyu, Stroll, Russell, Charles Leclerc, Verstappen, Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz, Kevin Magnussen, Sergio Perez, Bottas, Nico Hulkenberg, Hamilton and Alonso.

