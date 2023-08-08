Verstappen SNUBBED as Perez lands major award for Red Bull

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 8 August 2023 20:57

Max Verstappen has been beaten again by Sergio Perez, although this time not as a race winner, but in the overtake of the month competition.

Formula 1 announced the winner on Monday, with Perez's smart move past Oscar Piastri at the Hungarian Grand Prix taking the crown.

Although Verstappen is on the warpath to win everything he puts his mind to this season, the Dutchman will most likely be at peace with Perez winning this award instead, even though he did produce a fine move of his own at Spa.

The eventual race winner boldly went around the outside of Charles Leclerc at Les Combes to move up into P2, as he charged from sixth on the grid to first for his eighth successive victory.

Previous award winners

Perez has now become the fourth different winner of the award this season, as he joins a select group to have been voted for by the fans to have made the best overtake of the previous month.

March – Fernando Alonso (Overtaking Lewis Hamilton, Bahrain)

April – Fernando Alonso (Overtaking Carlos Sainz, Baku)

May – Kevin Magnussen (Overtaking Logan Sargeant, Monaco)

June – Fernando Alonso (Overtaking Lewis Hamilton, Montreal)

July – Sergio Perez (Overtaking Charles Leclerc, Spa)

