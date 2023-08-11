Sky F1 pundit gives controversial view on female motorsport drivers

Anna Malyon

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has a bold perspective on the advancement of women into motorsports, claiming it is 'not important' to her.

Patrick, now retired, frequently commentates for Formula One with Sky Sports, and recently gave her view on women progression into the sport on the Sky F1 podcast.

When asked what steps should be made to ensure more women have a chance in motorsports, she gave a blunt response.

“Well, you’re assuming I want that, you’re assuming that that is important to me, and it’s not,” Patrick said.

“It’s always an interesting stance I have on it. I think that what makes a sport really popular is great racing. You can have half the field out there [be] women, and have it be follow the leader, and it’s not going to be interesting to watch.”

This is not the first time Patrick has given a unique standpoint, after speaking to a Sky Junior at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I think that the nature of the sport is masculine. Its aggressive,” she said.

“You have to, you know, handle the car – not only just the car because that’s skill, but the mindset that it takes to be really good is something that’s not normal in a feminine mind, a female mind."

Female Series

Patrick is currently the only ever female driver who has won in IndyCar, having claimed victory at the Japan Indy 300 in 2008.

With her experience, Patrick insisted there should be no shortcuts to reach the top in motorsports, as this was not possible for her.

“I think as someone who was obviously a girl, you’ve just got to come up like normal,” Patrick told the Sky F1 Podcast.

“I do have a little bit of, not criticism, but an opinion about female series is that it's fine it can give opportunity to some who might not get a chance otherwise, to show what they can do, but at the end of the day you’re going to have to race against guys.”

Patrick believes that women should be given an opportunity to race in the likes of Formula One and IndyCar, but bases this solely on talent.

"I just think that, giving proper tests, to be able to see if a female driver is fast enough, is a great way to know if there should be a next step forward,” Patrick added.

“But as far as anything beyond that I think they should be racing with the guys. I think its racing in the same series, and they’ve just got to get people around them that believe in them”. "I think the more times that you put yourself in a position to show what you can do, the better off you are, and it's better to be in the car than not. So, I think just more cars, more track time and more opportunities to show what you can do is just always a good thing."

