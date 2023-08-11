Hamilton shares HEARTWARMING picture after Horner's fond farewell

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 11 August 2023 19:42

Lewis Hamilton has taken to social media to share an adorable picture of his dog, Roscoe, after Red Bull team principal Christian Horner announced the tragic death of their family pet during the summer break.

Horner and his wife, Geri, revealed the sad news that their Airedale Terrier, Margo, had passed away on Tuesday.

The beloved pet held a big place in not only Horner's heart, but also in the wider Red Bull community, with the team principal even sharing a photo of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel holding Margo in his arms. Despite the sad news, it was not all doom and gloom within the world of F1 stars and their pets, after Hamilton shared a heartwarming photo of his 10-year-old bulldog, Roscoe.

Hamilton's furry best friend

When an old video of Hamilton's dog riding on a skateboard came to light, one fan asked the seven-time world champion if Roscoe had improved his skills.

The Mercedes driver humorously replied: "He's close to going pro," before another fan then cheekily asked Hamilton for 'proof' of his claim.

At this point, the 38-year-old revealed that Roscoe was in fact asleep, sharing an adorable photo of his dog conked out on a chair, with his head just poking out to rest on its arm.

Yet Roscoe is certainly no stranger when it comes to the limelight. The four-legged friend has his own Instagram account, amassing a stunning 881,000 followers.

His profile states: "I’m a vegan bulldog that loves to travel, play ball and get attention from all the girls, especially when they rub my bum. I like frisbee and tennis."

