Mercedes chiefs unveil 2024 W15 plans and KEY Hamilton season target

Mercedes are gearing up for a pivotal phase after the summer break, with chief technical officer Mike Elliot and technical director James Allison revealing their 2024 strategic blueprint, which requires Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to bring their A-game.

The roadmap includes setting the wheels in motion for next season's Mercedes car, the W15, as they look to rein in Red Bull and return to the top of F1.

Noting that the break is more than just a chance for rejuvenation, Elliot explains why it's important to harness the collective drive of the factory personnel.

"Everybody has been pushing hard in the factory, so the break is important," Elliot said to Mercedes.

"We'll get more out of everyone too when they are back refreshed."

With their sights set firmly on the future, Mercedes aim to build upon the lessons learned from the current season. Elliot explaieds that their post-break agenda will encompass two key aspects.

"First, making sure we are learning everything we can and feeding it into next year's car," he said.

"Then the fight for P2 in the championship. While we want to be winning titles, P2 is still important for everyone in the factories. It's important to show progress from last year and end the year strongly. We want to take the momentum into the winter.”

James Allison switched roles with Mike Elliot at Mercedes this season

P2 'really matters' for Mercedes

Allison can only back up his colleague, reiterating how far the Silver Arrows have come since the start of the season.

“At the start of the year, we were fourth quickest, looking at our customers who were beating us, and that was frustrating," he said. "Ferrari were beating us too. Little by little we are gradually putting them behind us."

Allison insisted securing second place in the constructors' championship will have massive implications for the 2024 car.

"Although it falls short of our initial aims, securing P2 nevertheless really matters for all of us," he said. "Especially in the second half of the season when the tone will be shifting to the W15."

With Toto Wolff confirming that Lewis Hamilton will continue racing for Mercedes for 'many years', Silver Arrows fans will be filled with optimism as the eight-time constructors' champions look to return to the top.

