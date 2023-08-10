Mercedes boss Wolff REVEALS Hamilton contract length

Jay Winter

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has stated that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will continue racing for "many years" to come.

Wolff reassured Silver Arrows fans that the delay in the new contract is simply down to ironing out minor details, quashing any speculation about his retirement or shift to an ambassadorial role in the near future.

"It's simply minor details that need to be resolved in the contracts," Wolff clarified to motorsport-total.com.

Dispelling any notions of an impending ambassadorial role following retirement, Wolff made it clear that such a transition is not part of the current negotiations. The focus, he asserted, remains firmly on securing Hamilton's presence as a driver.

"No, we're not discussing an ambassador role after his retirement," stated the Austrian.

"That's also not part of the contract negotiations. I believe he has many years ahead as a driver in this team, so it's just about clarifying things in the contract."

Hamilton 'synonymous with Mercedes'

Hamilton remains winless in 35 races, the longest such streak in his entire F1 career

Navigating the delicate balance between contractual formalities and anticipation, Wolff refrained from providing a definitive date for contract completion.

"I don't want to give a date, as it's lawyers talking to lawyers," he explained.

"There are no material issues anymore, but you have to give the matter time, and I don't want to commit to a date."

Elaborating on the deep-rooted relationship between Hamilton and the Mercedes brand, Wolff highlighted the extensive history that binds them together.

"He is synonymous with Mercedes," Wolff said.

"We have experienced so many highs and lows, so many situations that were challenging on both personal and professional levels, and so many extremely positive moments. And I believe that has bonded us together."

Despite a slow start to the season for Mercedes, the Silver Arrows' new concept for their W14 has propelled the German team up to second in the constructors' championship.

With a 51-point lead over Aston Martin, Mercedes will be looking to grab more podiums in the second half of the season.

