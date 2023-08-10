F1 team principal reveals reason behind STUNNING turnaround this season

Neil Goulding

Thursday 10 August 2023 15:57

Williams team principal James Vowles is convinced a welcome “change in culture” can drive future success.

The former Mercedes strategy chief won an impressive eight constructors’ titles with Mercedes following their inception in 2010.

But the 43-year-old replaced former Williams team principal Jost Capito at the helm in February – and the team have seen some encouraging progress as result having finished bottom of the pile last time around.

READ MORE: Horner shares emotional farewell including Vettel tribute amid tragic news

“My biggest takeaways are that we’re part of the competition now and we have a direction of travel that’s a positive one,” revealed Vowles, speaking in a video posted by the team's official Twitter account.

“It’s a change of mentality that comes with it as well and a change in culture.

“That will put us back more and more towards the front as we progress.” Williams driver Alex Albon picked up a point for an encouraging tenth place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first race of the season.

And he’s subsequently secured six points for his fine seventh place finish at the Canadian GP and then four point for an eighth place at British GP.

Alex Albon is leading the Charge for Williams this season

Williams are currently sat in seventh spot in the constructors' championship, with Albon 13th in the individual standings.

“The biggest takeaways for me so far is that we have already, in the short period of time that I’ve been here, shown the world that we’re able to put performance on the car,” added Vowles.

“We’re also able to deliver results and take the points that have been available to us at nearly all the events where that has been there. That’s a positive to me.

“It’s a different situation to where we were just 12 months ago where we are the back [of the grid] and there wasn’t really a tremendous amount we could do to fight for points.”

READ MORE: F1 Team Principals: Who are the men in charge in 2023?