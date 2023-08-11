Hulkenberg BLAMES climate change for F1 popularity DECLINE

Joe Ellis

Nico Hulkenberg believes that Formula 1 is no longer as popular in his home country of Germany due to the impact of climate change.

The European giant used to be a hotbed for F1 with two grand prix-level venues in the Nurburgring and Hockenheim.

But financial difficulties have seen both venues drop off the calendar and the lack of a top German driver such as Michael Schumacher or Sebastian Vettel is not helping.

Hulkenberg, though, thinks the environmental impact of the sport is turning many Germans away from the sport.

Hulkenberg: Sport tails off naturally

F1 races at Hockenheim always provide exceptional action but there hasn't been a race at the track since COVID-19

“It’s a fact that F1 is not so popular, so booming right now,” he said (via PlanetF1). “It definitely had times where it was much more, I think present in Germany, much more well perceived. So, it’s a true observation.

“I think it’s a few things. Obviously Germany was always spoiled in racing with Michael [Schumacher], then with Sebastian [Vettel], [Nico] Rosberg, Mercedes.

“We’ve always had a very strong presence in Formula 1, or let’s say, at least the last 30 years or so. And naturally, I think sometimes the sport is more popular and higher demand. And then naturally, probably it tails off sometimes.

“But then also, I think in Germany, the perception of, in general, the car, automotive industry, it’s responsible for climate change, it’s not sustainable. And I think that rubs off on to motorsport.

“And that’s why I think the perception and what politics tell the people is that this is bad and somehow has a negative impact on racing in Formula 1 too.”

The Nurburgring hosted the last F1 race on German soil, named the Eifel GP during the COVID-hit 2020 season.

