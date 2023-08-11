F1 News Today: Verstappen CLASHES with Horner as HUGE Russell prediction sees Mercedes star JOIN Red Bull driver
Max Verstappen teamed up with professional drift driver 'Mad' Mike Whiddett to master the art of drift car driving.
Mercedes chief backs Russell to join Verstappen in HUGE F1 prediction
Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin believes there is "no doubt" that George Russell will join Max Verstappen in becoming an F1 world champion.
Former world champion SLAMS Drive to Survive for completely changing F1 fanbase
Two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen believes that Netflix's documentary series Drive to Survive has 'lost the previous generation' of fans.
Hamilton and Alonso ranked BOTTOM by fellow F1 drivers
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso finally found themselves at the bottom of the pecking order, after the current crop of Formula 1 drivers were quizzed on the various ages of their on-track rivals.
Honda president reveals MAJOR changes to F1 involvement with Aston Martin link
Honda will approach its latest F1 venture in a totally different way to previous projects, according to Koji Watanabe.
