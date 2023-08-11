Horner 'still in recovery' from Mercedes SCARS

Jay Winter

Friday 11 August 2023 07:57

As Red Bull continues to soar above the competition, their team principal, Christian Horner, remains resolute in his stance – there is "not one ounce" of him wishing for a more challenging championship battle.

With a commanding lead of 256 points over Mercedes in the constructors' championship and a perfect record of 12 wins from 12 races, Horner's unwavering confidence in his team's prowess is palpable.

The team boss says he is yet to recover from the intense finish to the 2021 season and is more than fine without a closer title fight.

Verstappen cruised to an eighth straight win at Spa, despite starting P6

"There's not one ounce of me that wishes that," said Horner to motorsport.com. "I think I'm still in recovery from 2021.

"And look, results like [Spa] are the combination of teamwork and that's why you guys have seen Greg [Reeson], our garage technician that looks after all the tyres in the garage, to go and get the constructors' trophy today.

"Because it's about every member of the team, every department in the factory doing their job, you don't achieve these kinds of results by accident."

"I think that it's a golden moment for our team," he added. "Hats off to everybody behind the scenes, everybody that's working as hard as they are to achieve this kind of performance.

"It's phenomenal to go into the summer break unbeaten in both GPs and sprints. It's beyond everybody's wildest imagination to be in sitting in this position now.”

Red Bull will be eyeing up Max Verstappen's home grand prix as an opportunity to break yet another record and the Dutchman looks to equal Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive race wins.

