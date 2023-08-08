Hamilton's Mercedes complaint EXPLAINED as Verstappen sends F1 warning and Norris offered DREAM deal – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 8 August 2023 00:27

Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott has claimed that bouncing at the Belgian GP was not due to the team's new upgrades.

Verstappen warns F1 away from NASCAR mindset amid safety concerns

Max Verstappen has admitted he hopes F1 doesn't take a similar approach to NASCAR when it rains moving forward.

Norris offered DREAM deal by 'crazy' MotoGP star

Lando Norris has been offered a dream car/bike swap after attending the MotoGP British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Magnussen and Hulkenberg in UNEXPECTED display of unity

Whilst filming a challenge for Haas, it appears that Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen agree on more than originally thought.

Piastri reveals IMPOSSIBLE F1 aerodynamic challenge

In a recently-released video from McLaren, Oscar Piastri explains the difference between oversteer and understeer and shares that experiencing a perfectly balanced car at McLaren is a rare occurrence.

Mercedes make HUGE admission about upgrade focus

Mercedes' focus is now primarily on the design of next year's car, the team have admitted, despite further upgrades being prepared for the W14.

