Magnussen and Hulkenberg in UNEXPECTED display of unity

Monday 7 August 2023 16:57

Whilst filming a challenge for Haas, it appears that Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen agree on more than originally thought.

When presented with a set of questions for a ‘would you rather’ quiz, the drivers ended up agreeing on 5 out of 8 statements, and with one being inconclusive, they really only disagreed on two.

In a remarkable display of unity, they share that they both would prefer a life without beer over a life without chocolate, rather cook a meal than do the washing up, would favour a full fuel tank over a full phone battery, and would prefer travelling to the past rather than the future.

Height became a point of contention between the two drivers, with Magnussen envisioning himself at 4 feet tall, whilst Hulkenberg insisted that he would rather be to be 8 feet tall – although both drivers had to admit that they were not familiar with imperial units, which made it difficult for them to envision precisely how tall they would be.

The teammates also disagreed about their preferred role in the pitstop crew, the German much more inclined towards the thrill of being a front jackman, whilst the Dane decided to play it safe by choosing to be a rear jackman.

When discussing whether they would rather have hands for feet or feet for hands, Hulkenberg first suggested feet for hands, but changed his answer when Magnussen argued his case, exclaiming "No, you're right! Four hands, you're right! Sorry, blonde moment."

Hulkenberg-Magnussen Rivalry: From On-Track Clash to Viral Exchange

Confrontation between Hulkenberg and Magnussen goes viral

Hulkenberg and Magnussen's on-track rivalry was turbulent, as evident from their incident in the 2017 Hungarian GP. During the race they battled for position, leading to Magnussen forcing Hulkenberg off the track and resulting in a penalty for the Dane.

This on-track clash was followed by a heated confrontation in the media pen, where Hulkenberg approached Magnussen during an interview. The then-Renault driver labelled the Haas driver as "the most unsporting driver on the grid," and in response, Magnussen retorted the controversial phrase "Suck my balls, honey." The video of this exchange went viral and has since followed them around.

Hulkenberg and Magnussen then had limited contact until they were unexpectedly called in to race at the Bahrain GP (2022). Hulkenberg replaced Sebastian Vettel, who tested positive for COVID-19, while Magnussen permanently replaced Nikita Mazepin.

At the drivers' parade before the race, Hulkenberg decided to break the ice by greeting Magnussen with the now-famous phrase from their past, "Suck my balls, honey," a jibe which Magnussen took in good spirits.

