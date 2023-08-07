Piastri reveals IMPOSSIBLE F1 aerodynamic challenge

Janice Kusters

In a recently-released video from McLaren, Oscar Piastri explains the difference between oversteer and understeer and shares that experiencing a perfectly balanced car at McLaren is a rare occurrence.

Teams are constantly trying to perfect the aerodynamics of their cars to ensure that they have the ideal combination of front and rear downforce. By attaining this balance, drivers can perform at their best without concerns about extreme oversteer or understeer, but it seems that McLaren are struggling to achieve this.

It's been clear for everyone to see that the McLaren sometimes needs coaxing to handle corners well, even requiring earlier turn-ins. This points to the possibility that the MCL60's aerodynamics may not be optimal, as greater downforce would offer improved grip and stability.

In the latest McLaren Youtube short, Piastri's casual remark readily confirms this, "Of course, a car that doesn't oversteer or understeer is perfect, but we very rarely get that!"

Piastri's claims find reinforcement from none other than his teammate Lando Norris, who echoed similar sentiments earlier this year, shedding light on the persistent balancing issue that has plagued the team for half a decade.

"We've had this problem for five years," Norris remarked. "It's somehow ingrained in the DNA of our cars."

Norris emphasised the consequences of an imbalanced car on race day, further highlighting the urgency of resolving their aerodynamic challenges.

"If the balance of the car isn't right, you pay more on Sunday than on Saturday," he explained. "Because new tyres cover so much."

