Mercedes make HUGE admission about upgrade focus

Dan Davis

Monday 7 August 2023 09:12

Mercedes' focus is now primarily on the design of next year's car, the team have admitted, despite further upgrades being prepared for the W14.

A new package was introduced for the Belgian Grand Prix, allowing Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to continue to improve at Spa, but chief technical officer Mike Elliott has revealed their priority is now the upcoming season.

The constructor's initial divisive concept for this year has been developed across the course of the campaign, with a 'zero-sidepod' approach adopted at Monaco.

And Elliott is hopeful that Mercedes will learn from their harsh lessons to date, with the present drawbacks and stumbling blocks to inform their direction.

READ MORE: Russell BRUTALLY mocks Norris with Hamilton jibe

Toto Wolff will be eager for Mercedes to kick on next year

Mercedes to continue 'learning'

"In terms of what we're trying to learn, what we're trying to achieve, I think we can get that learning on this year's car," he said.

"We've got to put the focus into the winter development, making sure we've understood all the lessons we can from this year's car and then turn that into the right things for next year.

"You have to sort of pick a direction and go in it, and as you learn, you can tweak that direction, move it slightly. And I'd like to think we've sort of got ourselves into the right place for the winter.

"I think there's still learning we can do, and there's still P2 to fight for in the championship, so we'll keep developing. But obviously, our prime focus now is next year's car."

This year, Mercedes sit second in the constructors' standings with 247 points. However, they find themselves comfortably trailing runaway leaders Red Bull.

READ MORE: Wolff insists Mercedes are NOT solely focused on performance