Wolff insists Mercedes are NOT solely focused on performance

Janice Kusters

Saturday 5 August 2023 17:57

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has his sights set on a different kind of race, the race to become the most sustainable professional sports team in the world.

Whilst Formula 1 as an organisation aims to be net zero by 2030, the Silver Arrows are raising the bar by aiming to be the very best in motorsport and beyond to be sustainable in every way which matters.

Mercedes tackles the challenge for sustainability with the same competitive spirit they apply to everything they do. Constantly pushing boundaries and establishing benchmarks, wanting to be at the forefront of innovation.

"Performance at any cost is no longer acceptable in today's world," emphasised Wolff. Their top priority is addressing the largest sources of emissions, with the Austrian leveraging the team's resources to lead technological advancements.

In the Fast Lane of Sustainability: Toto Wolff Calls for Decisive Action

Toto Wolff suggests that delivering performance in a sustainable way is a priority for Mercedes

“Over the last year, we have grown our sustainability activities to get a better understanding of our impact on the planet and our role within society, and to further explore ways in which we can improve,” stated Wolff, before reiterating “Hitting the brakes isn’t an option.”

Recognising their position as a team competing on a global platform, Wolff stressed their moral obligation to act. By doing so, they not only bolster their own team's capabilities but also sets an example for society at large.

Which is why Mercedes's approach to sustainability goes the extra mile. Instead of merely focusing on the environmental aspect, it encompasses a larger perspective, taking into account social and governance considerations.

With a focus on their social objectives, the Mercedes team are dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusivity. The team have reported significant strides in the first half of 2023: They have successfully brought in 37% of new team members from underrepresented backgrounds, raised female representation to 16.6% and increased the presence of team members from minority ethnic groups to 8.9%.

Substantial progress has also been made in terms of governance, which includes the introduction of several new internal frameworks, the publication of policies, and the implementation of a whistleblowing tool, among other initiatives.

