Verstappen warns F1 away from NASCAR mindset amid safety concerns

Joe Ellis

Monday 7 August 2023 23:27

Max Verstappen has admitted he hopes F1 doesn't take a similar approach to NASCAR when it rains moving forward.

The Belgian GP saw most of the Friday and Saturday sessions delayed due to wet conditions and the threat of spray causing visibility to be bordering on dangerous.

NASCAR currently don't run in even the lightest of rain showers on high-speed ovals as a result of the banking but they are experimenting with rain tyres on short ovals such as Martinsville.

Verstappen is keen to see F1 stay away from a similar mindset when it comes to rain which often provides the biggest challenge to drivers when it arrives.

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen: His life in F1 and how he drove Max to greatness

Verstappen: Difficult problem to solve

Races in the wey often start behind the safety car and the teams rarely run the full wet tyre after that

"It's very difficult to solve these things. You will always suffer from it, and you will always have spray," Verstappen said, as per Motorsport.com.

"Wheel covers on a Formula 1 car won't make a big difference. The safety car also gave too much spray towards me. On the motorway you actually have the same problem."

"Of course, certain accidents happen that have a bad outcome and then people naturally start to talk about it more. But if you look at it that way, you can't really race in the rain any more because there will always be problems with visibility.

"That would be a shame. Then it becomes like NASCAR, they don't drive in the rain either."

READ MORE: F1 expert explains how teams decide when to RISK slick tyres in rain