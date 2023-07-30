Hamilton hit with PENALTY as Alonso furious at team-mate and Ricciardo admits SCARY rain moments – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Sunday 30 July 2023 00:27

Lewis Hamilton was penalised for contact with Sergio Perez during the Belgian GP sprint.

Alonso FURIOUS as team-mate Stroll ruins Belgian GP sprint

Fernando Alonso was furious after his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll thwarted his sprint shootout efforts.

Ricciardo reveals TERRIFYING detail about Belgian Grand Prix sprint race

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed a terrifying detail about Saturday afternoon's sprint race, admitting that there was one point on the track where he couldn't see anything.

Rosberg HITS BACK at McLaren after they banned him from garage

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has long been known for his "curse" of bringing bad luck to the teams he takes selfies with, and his next target seems to be McLaren!

Stroll filmed in ANOTHER embarrassing Belgian GP moment in slippery conditions

Lance Stroll had a nightmare Saturday at the Belgian GP and his most embarrassing moment was captured on camera.

F1 makes MAJOR decision over tyres amid proposed ban

Tyre blankets will remain for slick rubber in Formula 1 after a proposed ban was voted down during an F1 Commission meeting, it has been confirmed.

