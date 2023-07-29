Stroll filmed in ANOTHER embarrassing Belgian GP moment in slippery conditions

Joe Ellis

Saturday 29 July 2023 20:57

Lance Stroll had a nightmare Saturday at the Belgian GP and his most embarrassing moment was captured on camera.

The Canadian was hurriedly trying to get into the Aston Martin paddock motorhome while the rain came down at Spa-Francorchamps.

As he tried to climb the stairs on an angle, his foot slipped from under him and he fell to the floor.

The video in which he was seen falling down was cut just before he fully hit the deck but he got away unscathed, thankfully.

READ MORE: Stroll RUINS Alonso's qualifying with dramatic Sprint shootout crash

Multiple crashes

If you claim that this slip was a crash, then it was Stroll's second of the day after his incident in the sprint shootout.

He gambled on slick tyres in an attempt to make it into SQ3 but he slid wide at the No Name corner and hit the barriers.

That incident stopped the session early and prevented his Aston Martin team-mate Fernando Alonso from advancing as well.

An awful day for the team was compounded in the sprint itself as Alonso crashed out at Pouhon.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?