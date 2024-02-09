Legendary F1 circuit could be ditched due to spiralling costs

One of Formula 1’s most prestigious circuits could soon find itself without a place on the sport’s calendar due to rising costs.

The Belgian Grand Prix will be hosting two more grands prix in 2024 and 2025, but the cost of hosting the event will hike again as Formula 1 enters a new era of technical regulations from 2026.

The track has made a loss on its last three events, and ticket prices are among some of the highest compared to other European races.

READ MORE: Red Bull boss Horner investigated for 'inappropriate behaviour'

The Belgian Grand Prix is a favourite among drivers on the Formula 1 grid

Could Spa be about to drop off the F1 calendar?

Fees to host the race have spiralled out of control, costing €23.5 million in 2023, rising to €28 million by 2025 and more in 2026 according to GPblog.

Liberty Media are raising the stakes and it’s something that the organisers may not be able to keep up with, especially if they continue to make a loss every year.

Rumours that the track would be annexed from the calendar have circulated before, with one-year deals helping to keep the historic Ardennes layout – which is a hit among drivers and fans, on the calendar.

This time, it looks difficult for an agreement to be reached, as Formula 1 continues to increase the asking price to remain hosts of a grand prix.

READ MORE: Ferrari confirm ICONIC F1 return for 2024