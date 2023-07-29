Rosberg HITS BACK at McLaren after they banned him from garage

Yara Elshebiny

Saturday 29 July 2023 22:57

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has long been known for his "curse" of bringing bad luck to the teams he takes selfies with, and his next target seems to be McLaren!

After the German took a selfie with Max Verstappen's garage right before Saturday's qualifying session, his magical power took effect as Lewis Hamilton snatched the pole position from the Dutch with only 0.003s after a stunning lap.

He then repeated his selfie exploits in front of Hamilton's garage for race day and it wasn't long before Hamilton's hopes of winning his first race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix faded after Verstappen took the lead on the first lap of Sunday's race.

F1 fans were quick to point the finger at Rosberg, accusing him of "jinxing" Hamilton by taking his famous selfie with his garage before the race.

Nico's curse - who's next?

After a string of jinxes, the McLaren team has hilariously issued a Rosberg selfie ban, and they have put up a sign outside their garage with a picture of him and the words "No Rosberg selfies."

However, Rosberg is not one to be easily deterred, and escaping the curse appears to be impossible for the Woking-based team.

After the team hit him with a ban, he responded via Twitter telling the team he was on their case, saying: haha…"heading to your factory for a selfie."

haha…heading to your factory for a selfie 🤳 — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) July 28, 2023

