Ricciardo reveals TERRIFYING detail about Belgian Grand Prix sprint race

Chris Deeley

Saturday 29 July 2023 22:27

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed a terrifying detail about Saturday afternoon's sprint race, admitting that there was one point on the track where he couldn't see anything.

The session was delayed due to heavy rain in the afternoon, with cars sat on the the grid waiting for the precipitation to clear and the track to dry somewhat. The race started under a safety car in an effort to clear some of the water off the track and reduce the spray kicked up by the cars, but the Australian revealed that the conditions were still pretty dicey.

Visibility has been a hot-button topic this weekend, especially with the tragic death of Dilano van t' Hoff at the same track fresh in the minds of many in the paddock.

Ricciardo ended up finishing 10th in the truncated race, having run in the final points position for a handful of laps earlier on, leaving some hope that he could pick up the first points of his F1 return on Sunday.

READ MORE: F1 expert explains how teams decide when to RISK slick tyres in rain

Ricciardo: We really don't see anything

"Anyway, it was fun. It's a bit sketchy and hard to see at the start, or for most of the race actually. Into Turn 5, you see nothing. So my engineer said I was breaking early for Turn 5, but it's just because I couldn't see.

"In the end, I'm glad we've got the race done. Everyone I think is safe, but visibility is a shame because I've been doing this sport a while now and I don't remember it like this. You know, the last few years it's been bad, but five, 10 years ago, we raced in these conditions, so I know the cars are bigger and the tyres and all that.

"We want to race because the weather is also fun. But honestly, I think the onboard captures it well – but we really don't see anything."

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings