Alonso FURIOUS as team-mate Stroll ruins Belgian GP sprint

Joe Ellis

Saturday 29 July 2023 16:27

Fernando Alonso was furious after his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll thwarted his sprint shootout efforts.

The Spaniard didn't set a time in SQ2 as he waited until the very end to get the best track conditions but his only lap was stopped by Stroll.

He had gambled on slicks but made an error at Turn 9 and hit the barriers, bringing out the red flag and stopping anyone else from improving, including Alonso.

After the session, Alonso was dejected beyond belief claiming there was no chance of points in the sprint despite the possibility of changeable conditions.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings

Alonso: There was no session for us

Lance Stroll will start ahead of Fernando Alonso due to where they finished in SQ1

“Yeah, we didn't even start a lap, so yeah, there was no session for us," Alonso said to F1TV.

"Obviously, these are difficult conditions. You need to take some decisions, and yeah, we were on the risky side in Q2 - me leaving the garage very late and Lance trying the dry tyres.

"And if he works, everything is fine. If he doesn't work, there is a mistake. But no one has a crystal ball."

READ MORE: F1 expert explains how teams decide when to RISK slick tyres in rain