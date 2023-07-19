Red Bull boss OPENS DOOR for Ricciardo as Verstappen caught in STUNNING row – GPFans F1 Recap

close global

Christian Horner has revealed that he believes Daniel Ricciardo is using his time at AlphaTauri to fight for a Red Bull seat in 2025, with Sergio Perez's future in doubt.

Max Verstappen has received backlash after he was seen intentionally crashing someone out of a sim race.

Verstappen and Perez Red Bull dynamic COLLAPSES amid Ricciardo involvement

Daniel Ricciardo steered Max Verstappen off track in a hilarious video that saw the Australian attempt to guide the Red Bull driver through a blindfolded virtual lap of Silverstone.

'Emotional' Vettel reveals SECRET SILVERSTONE TEST in McLaren

Sebastian Vettel admitted he was emotional when driving Ayrton Senna's old McLaren up the Goodwood hill.

Leclerc COPIES Sainz in latest Ferrari stunt ahead of Hungarian GP

Charles Leclerc has been pictured with a sensational bucket hat covered in bananas ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, a trait seemingly inspired by his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Ranking every F1 driver by how they'd do on Love Island

It's Love Island season, baby! The show might've dropped off a little since its heyday, when all you could see on Twitter was tweets about drama in the villa or that one montage of England's penalty shootout against Colombia with The National playing over it, as opposed to...whatever you can see now, when you're not rate limited. Something about Barbie, probably.

