Leclerc COPIES Sainz in latest Ferrari stunt ahead of Hungarian GP

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 18 July 2023 08:57

Charles Leclerc has been pictured with a sensational bucket hat covered in bananas ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, a trait seemingly inspired by his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Sainz was mingling with fans, signing autographs and taking photos.

One fan went one step further than most and offered Sainz a bucket hat covered in red chillies – a tribute to the Spaniard’s nickname. The Ferrari driver would keep the hat for the race weekend, even if it did lead to some ridicule from Lewis Hamilton.

READ MORE: Leclerc reveals BIZARRE Ferrari weakness amid 'extremely difficult' jibe

And Leclerc has now picked up the baton ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, after the 25-year-old was pictured with his own bucket hat, but this time adorned with bananas, not chillies.

Although the Monegasque driver might not have a banana-related nickname, a viral picture of Leclerc in a banana suit that he wore in 2020 could be used to explain the connection in this instance.

Going bananas for this bucket hat 🍌 pic.twitter.com/7RdttPYyCj — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) July 17, 2023

Hamilton tears into Sainz

Outside of racing, Hamilton has a keen interest in fashion. In 2018, the seven-time world champion even launched the clothing line TOMMYXLEWIS during New York Fashion Week with American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger.

And the Mercedes driver’s high standards for fashion were on display at the Spanish Grand Prix after he took issue with one of Sainz’s chilli-inspired bucket hat.

“I’ve got this great picture of Carlos,” he said. “I took a great picture of Carlos earlier.

“It’s the bucket hat, it’s the worst bucket hat ever!”

READ MORE: Sainz leaves NO DOUBT in choice over Hamilton vs Verstappen debate