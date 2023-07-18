'Emotional' Vettel reveals SECRET SILVERSTONE TEST in McLaren

Joe Ellis

Sebastian Vettel admitted he was emotional when driving Ayrton Senna's old McLaren up the Goodwood hill.

The four-time world champion owns Senna's 1993 car in which he famously drove from fifth to first in one lap at Donington Park.

Vettel even took the car to Silverstone for a secret test and shakedown in order to make sure everything worked as intended as he ran the car on synthetic fuels as a part of his drive for sustainability.

The German then showed it off to the world at the Goodwood Festival of Speed where he also drove Nigel Mansell's 1992 world championship-winning Williams FW14B, nicknamed 'Red Five'.

Vettel: It was so much fun

Sebastian Vettel's run in the Williams FW14B was one of the big highlights from the Goodwood weekend

"Yeah, it is (emotional)," Vettel said at Goodwood. "To most of us here, Ayrton is a big, big name and means a lot.

"To touch his steering wheel, to sit in his seat and to drive in his car, really, is incredible. It means so much more to do it in front of so many people.

"I had a secret test this week in Silverstone, where I shook down the car and wanted to make sure that everything is running and working. It was so much fun.

"I did 10 or 15 laps and I was trying to push it a little bit, it was incredible. I wasn't that much slower than the cars nowadays. I was still taking a little bit of margin because it's my car and if I crash, I have to pay!"

