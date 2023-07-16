Legandary Adrian Newey car CRASHES at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Shay Rogers

Sunday 16 July 2023 19:57

The iconic Leyton House Judd CG901, designed by Adrian Newey, has crashed heavily at the Goodwood Festival of Speed after suffering a suspected mechanical failure.

Saturday’s running at the event was cancelled due to high winds, making for a tight schedule on track today.

Driver Richard Hope is ok, and received no injuries from the shunt, which resulted in the car being thrown into the haybales at the Molcomb Corner.

The car that put Newey on the map

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok was approaching the scene in a 1972 McLaren Can-Am before red flags were thrown, to allow marshals to quickly clear the rubbish.

Speaking about the crash, commentator Alex Jacques spoke about the historic nature of the car during replays. He said: “This is the Leyton House F1 car that put [Adrian Newey] on the map. Hitting the brakes, and around into the straw.”

There will be extreme difficulty in replacing the damaged parts, now 33 years old on a car of such complexity, highlighting the dangers of motorsport at all events. If you missed any of the action from Goodwood, you can catch up from the livestream below:

