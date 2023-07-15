Fans lucky to escape injury after terrifying Goodwood tyre incident

Harry Smith

Saturday 15 July 2023 11:57

Fans at the Goodwood Festival of Speed were fortunate to avoid serious injury after a tyre came loose on the opening day of the event.

This incident comes as the second notable tyre-incident near miss in a matter of months after fans in the grandstands at the Indy500 were nearly hit by a tyre from Kyle Kirkwood's Andretti Autosport car.

The 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed promised a stellar line-up of legendary drivers from across the motorsport world, as well as current F1 drivers such as Lando Norris and Alex Albon, and reigning MotoGP champion 'Pecco' Bagnaia.

Sebastian Vettel is also scheduled to take part in this year's festival, along with F1 legends Mika Häkkinen and Jenson Button.

However, Saturday's running due to feature Lando Norris was cancelled due to weather warnings and fears for the safety of spectators amid high winds.

Near miss at Goodwood

The incident occurred during Thursday afternoon's hill climb event during an MK1 Jaguar's run.

Drifting round the corner, the left rear tyre came loose, bouncing down the track and over the bales into the crowd, striking several spectators.

Fortunately, the fans involved weren't seriously injured and were able to continue enjoying their afternoon without a trip to the hospital.

Thankfully Thursday's festivities weren't halted by this terrifying incident

The event organisers commented on the incident after the necessary checks took place.

They stated: “Following the incident on the hillclimb we’re pleased to confirm that there were no serious injuries and those involved were able to go back to enjoying the event."

