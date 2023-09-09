Sky Sports F1 pundit sees car burst into flames before making escape

Dan Ripley

Saturday 9 September 2023 19:57 - Updated: 19:58

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok made an incredible escape at the Goodwood Revival Festival after his car burst into flames.

Chandhok was competing in a race at the popular festival on Saturday afternoon before with little warning he was forced into evasive action as his car combusted as he was driving.

Racing in the Lavant Cup, a race featuring 1960s' Ferrari GTs, Chandhok was completing a turn before driving down a straight only for his car to let out a burst of flames, sending him into a spin.

The 39-year-old though supremely kept his cool to spin the car 360 degrees to avoid other racers, before calmly parking the car off circuit where he was thankfully able to escape unhurt, with the car also thankfully not continuing to fire as it came to a stop while still smoking.

Incredible car control

In the minutes after the incident, his brother Suhail posted the clip onto his social media account before revealing his sibling was indeed ok following the incident.

Karun Chandhok can often be seen as a pundit on Sky Sports F1

"Scary moment for Karun Chandhok minutes ago in the iconic GTO," he wrote.

"Most importantly just really glad he's ok but I have to say that save, car control and presence of mind to quickly get it off circuit and onto the grass was IMPRESSIVE.

"We thought we were done with stressful moments as a family of a racing driver but guess that's the nature of the beast."

Boot melted in flames

Karun Chandhok also added an update, revealing that the scary incident left him with a melted boot that he posted on to his social media account.

"Lucky to get away with that with nothing more than a melted boot…. Something went bang and seized up the back wheels and sent me spinning," he said.

"Such a shame to end a race in my dream GT car like that but happy to get out ok!"

The Goodwood Revival can be watched live here as the festival celebrates classic cars across many decades.

