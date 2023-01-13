Mercedes man takes Williams top job as Hamilton reveals diversity barrier - GPFans F1 Recap

Sam Hall

Friday 13 January 2023 22:30

Williams has made a stunning move by appointing James Vowles as its new team principal.

Williams - what challenges does new team principal James Vowles now face?

Williams has confirmed the appointment of James Vowles as its new team principal but what are the immediate challenges he faces following his move from Mercedes?

Hamilton reveals key diversity barrier in motorsport

Lewis Hamilton has revealed what he believes to be the most prohibitive barrier to preventing people of colour from pursuing careers in motorsport.

Red Bull announce early launch in New York

Red Bull is set for a New York launch of its title-defending RB19.

Wolff bids "sad" farewell to Mercedes right-hand man

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has bid a "sad" farewell to James Vowles following the defection of his chief strategist to Williams as its new team principal.

Silverstone fighting F1/FIA over week-long British Grand Prix festival

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle has revealed an ongoing battle to expand the British Grand Prix to a week-long F1 festival.

Wolff - Andretti tie-up with GM/Cadillac "a statement"