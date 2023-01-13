Red Bull announce early launch in New York

Ian Parkes

Friday 13 January 2023 15:13 - Updated: 15:14

Red Bull is set for a New York launch of its title-defending RB19.

The reigning F1 constructors' champions have announced an early February date of the third, meaning it will be the first team to take the wraps off its challenger.

The team has confirmed not only will the new car be on show but also a "new kit" as it goes Stateside, seemingly taking advantage of F1's growing popularity in the US.

Red Bull dominated last season, with Max Verstappen cruising to his second drivers' title by winning a record 15 grands prix from 22 races.

Verstappen finished 146 points clear of nearest rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, whilst Red Bull cantered to its first team title since 2014 by finishing 205 points ahead of the Scuderia.

The Milton Keynes-based marque just missed out on its first one-two in the drivers' standings, with Sergio Perez third overall, just three points shy of Leclerc.

The car will be seen live in action for the first time at the sole pre-season test in Bahrain on February 25-27.